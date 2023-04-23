Ports' Miscues Costly in 7-2 Loss
April 23, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release
Stockton, CA - The Ports managed just one hit and committed a season-high six errors as Stockton dropped its eighth straight game with a 7-2 loss to the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark.
The Ports (2-12) took the lead in the bottom of the first without the benefit of a hit. Clark Elliott walked to start the frame and moved to second when Brayan Buelvas drew a one-out walk. After a double steal put runners on second and third, Darlyn Montero hit a flyball to center that was dropped by Alvin Guzman allowing Elliott to score to give the Ports a 1-0 lead.
After getting an unearned run to tie the game in the top of the second, the Rawhide (8-6) took the lead in the fourth with a three-run frame. Guzman blooped a leadoff single to right and scored when Brett Johnson tripled off the wall in right field to make it 2-1. Afrter a walk put runners on the corners, Stockton reliever Garrett Irvin got Luis Rubio in a rundown between first and second with a pickoff throw to first, but Darlyn Montero made an errant throw to second base allowing Johnson to score to increase the Visalia lead to 3-1. Rubio reached third on the play and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manuel Peña to make it 4-1.
The Rawhide took advantage of more Ports miscues to collect a pair of runs in the fifth. With Daniel Torres at third base and two outs, Rubio reached first on a wild pitch after striking out against Ports reliever Carlos Guarate allowing Torres to make it 5-1. After a stolen base, Juan Corniel reached when Jose Escorche made a diving stop in the hole at second base but bobbled the exchange. With Rubio trying to score from second base, Escorche's throw home sailed wide allowing Rubio to score making it 6-1.
The Rawhide got another run on an RBI single by Daniel Torres in the sixth.
The Ports got a run in the bottom of the eighth when Brennan Milone grounded into a fielder's choice with runners on the corners to make it 7-2. Rawhide pitching, however, retired the last four hitters of the game in order to end the ballgame.
Visalia reliever Will Mabrey (2-0) got the win with two shutout innings of relief. Ports' starter James Gonzalez (0-3) took the loss surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits in three innings.
The Ports will try to avoid the sweep in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark with first pitch at 2:09 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.
