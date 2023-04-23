Quakes Back on Track, Down Grizzlies

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Rayne Doncon and Jesus Galiz each had three hits, helping Rancho Cucamonga get back on track, as the Quakes defeated the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday night at LoanMart Field.

More than 3,800 fans watched the Quakes erupt for six runs in the third and chase Fresno starter Connor Staine (1-1), helping Rancho end a brief two-game slide.

Doncon's first of three hits put the Quakes on the board, scoring Jeral Perez to make it 1-0. Perez would bat again and collect his second hit of the inning, as he singled home a pair to cap the six-run frame at 6-0.

Quakes' reliever Darlin Pinales (1-1) earned his first win of the year, as he allowed a run over three innings.

Doncon struck for the final time in the eighth, giving the Quakes some insurance with another RBI single, rounding out the scoring at 7-3.

Lucas Wepf struck out the side in the ninth in a non-save situation, setting Rancho up for a possible series victory with another win on Sunday.

The Quakes (8-6) will send Jared Karros (0-0) to the mound on Sunday in search of that series victory, as he'll take on Fresno's Gabriel Barbosa (0-1) at 2pm in the series finale.

Sunday will be U.S. Bank Little League Fan Fest Day, as kids can play catch on the field and get autographs from Quakes players. They'll run the bases after the game to finish off the day. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

