Rancho Cucamonga Downs Fresno, 5-3

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-7) lost to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (9-6) 5-3 Sunday afternoon from LoanMart Field. Fresno dropped the series to Rancho Cucamonga and have split the first 24 meetings between the clubs.

The Quakes jumped ahead early with three runs in the first. Rayne Doncon clobbered his third clout of the year. Jorge Puerta (single) and Frank Rodriguez (sac fly) added RBI knocks for Rancho Cucamonga. Jose Izarra increased the lead to 4-0 with a single in the fourth.

In the sixth, EJ Andrews Jr. raced home on a wild pitch to put the Grizzlies on the board. A bases-loaded walk expanded the Quakes advantage to 5-1 in the seventh. In the eighth, Robby Martin blooped a single, scoring Jake Snider after he tripled. Finally, in the ninth, Ryan Ritter lifted a solo shot to deep left-center field. It was his third homer of the series and extended his hit streak to 10 games. The comeback fell just short for Fresno. They start a six-game set against the San Jose Giants at Chukchansi Park Tuesday morning.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ryan Ritter (1-1, HR, RBI, R. 4 BB)

- LF Jake Snider (2-4, 3B, 2B, BB)

- RF Robby Martin (2-4, RBI

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 3B Rayne Doncon (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- CF Nick Biddison (2-3, R, HBP)

- SS Jose Izarra (2-5, RBI, SB

(Home) San Jose TBD vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (0-1, 4.50) 11:05 AM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Ryan Ritter was one walk shy of tying a Grizzlies individual single-game record (Felipe Crespo, 9/3/99).

