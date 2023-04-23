Rawhide Extend Win Streak to Six

STOCKTON, CA - Rawhide defeat the Stockton Ports 7-2 and have now won six games in a row. The Rawhide pitching staff dominated as they only allowed one infield single. They did walk six Stockton batters, but struck out ten. Will Mabrey earned the win after throwing two perfect innings of relief. Visalia pitchers did not need a lot of help from the offense, but the Rawhide put together 10 hits on the evening.

For the Ports, nothing seemed to go right. Their pitchers walked seven batters and the defense committed six errors.

Rawhide go for the sweep tomorrow in Stockton with first pitch at 2:09 P.M.

