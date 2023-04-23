Giants Score 14 Unanswered Runs In Rout Of Sixers

The San Jose Giants overcame an early 6-1 deficit on Saturday night scoring 14 unanswered runs en route to a 15-6 victory over the Inland Empire 66ers. In front of a sellout crowd of 3,108 at Excite Ballpark, the Giants erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead before adding six more runs in the fourth inning on their way to the convincing win. San Jose (9-5) has now claimed four of the first five games in this week's series against Inland Empire and won nine out of their last 12 contests overall.

The Giants' 15 runs and 16 hits on Saturday were both season-high totals. Every player in the San Jose lineup collected at least one hit and scored one run. The Giants also drew 10 walks in the game while the five-run comeback marked their largest deficit overcome to win a game in the young season.

Jose Ramos (2-for-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI) hit a key two-run triple during the third-inning rally and added a two-run double in the fourth to lead the offensive attack. Alexander Suarez (3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI) and Onil Perez (3-for-5) also produced three hits apiece while Dilan Rosario (1-for-3, 2 RBI) and Diego Velasquez (1-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in two runs each.

The 66ers built their lead 6-1 by scoring twice in the top of the first before three runs in the second and a single tally in the third. Ben Gobbel's two-run home run off of Giants starter Gerelmi Maldonado in the opening frame gave Inland Empire the early advantage. After San Jose pushed across a run in the bottom of the first on a Velasquez two-out RBI single, the 66ers rallied for three runs in the top of the second. Consecutive walks to Denzer Guzman and Kevin Watson started the inning before Ronaldo Flores produced an RBI single. After another walk loaded the bases, Jorge Ruiz hit a sacrifice fly and then Gobbel knocked in a run with a single to make it 5-1. Inland Empire then extended their lead to 6-1 when Watson came through with a two-out RBI single bringing home Jadiel Sanchez, who had earlier reached on an error.

The remainder of the night though belonged to the Giants.

San Jose would send 11 batters to the plate in the bottom of the third scoring seven runs on five hits to jump in front by an 8-6 margin. Leadoff hitter Carter Howell began the inning by drawing a walk before Andrew Kachel singled and Perez walked to load the bases. Matt Higgins was up next and he worked an 11-pitch walk to score Howell with the first run of the inning. Velasquez followed with a grounder to first that saw Higgins forced out at second as Kachel scored to bring the Giants within 6-3. Ramos then laced a triple to the fence in deep right center as Perez and Velasquez both came home to cut the deficit to 6-5.

The rally continued when the next hitter, Suarez, lined a double into right center as Ramos scored tying the game 6-6.

After Garrett Frechette grounded out, Rosario came up and notched his first hit of the year with a clutch line drive single into left center plating Suarez giving San Jose their first lead of the night at 7-6. Rosario later scored himself on a wild pitch to cap the third-inning scoring.

Giants reliever Nomar Medina then delivered a shutdown half-inning when he kept Inland Empire off the board in the top of the fourth. The inning was highlighted by a spectacular double play started by Velasquez at shortstop.

San Jose then kept the pressure on with six more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Perez singled to lead-off before walks to Higgins and Velasquez loaded the bases with none out. Ramos then came up and ripped a double to deep left plating two to make it a 10-6 game.

Suarez followed with a single into shallow center as Velasquez and Ramos scored for a 12-6 lead.

Frechette then blasted a double off the fence in left center to score Suarez for a 13-6 advantage. Frechette would eventually score as well on a wild pitch to push the lead to 14-6 after four innings. The Giants sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth plating six runs on four hits.

San Jose's 15th and final run of the evening came in the bottom of the fifth as walks to Higgins and Ramos followed by a single from Suarez loaded the bases with two outs. Rosario then drew a walk to force home Higgins for a 15-6 cushion.

Medina (1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen after surrendering only one unearned run over four strong innings in the piggyback role. The left-hander allowed five hits, walked none and struck out two. Dylan Cumming picked-up his second save of the year after finishing the game with three scoreless innings.

The Giants and 66ers conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 1:00 PM. Manuel Mercedes is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

