Rawhide Snap Win Streak in 5-3 Loss in Stockton

April 23, 2023 - California League (CalL)







STOCKTON, CA - Rawhide were unable to complete the six-game sweep in Stockton after losing 5-3. Brock Jones took his first loss of the year after only pitching two innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) off four hits and three walks. Those four runs were the most the Ports scored in the series.

The Ports starter, Dheygler Gimenez, earned the win. He gave up three runs in the fourth inning off three hits and two walks. The big hit for the Rawhide was Ronny Polanco's first home run of the year to bring the Rawhide within in a run of the Ports. The three Visalia hits all came in the three-run fourth inning.

Rawhide host the Lake Elsinore storm to kick off a two-week home stand at Valley Strong Ballpark Tuesday night.

