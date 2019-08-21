Ports Even Series with 6-1 Victory

VISALIA, Calif. - The Stockton Ports pulled even in their series with the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night at Recreation Ballpark. Stockton banged out 15 hits in a 6-1 win over Visalia to set up a rubber game in their series with the Rawhide on Wednesday night.

The Ports scored the first run of the contest in the fourth inning when, with runners at the corners and one out, Robert Mullen grounded out to third to score Jonah Bride and give Stockton a 1-0 lead.

Visalia tied it in the ensuing half-inning on a two-out solo homer by Yoel Yanqui. It was the only run allowed by Ports pitching and thus the only run surrendered by Mitchell Jordan (10-7), who earned the win after going five innings and allowing six hits while striking out three.

Rawhide starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (5-7) saw the Ports score three times in the fifth inning. With two on and nobody out, Ryan Gridley laid down a bunt to the third base side that was fielded by Luis Alejandro Basabe, who then made an errant throw to first that allowed Jordan Devencenzi to score and also put runners at second and third with nobody out. Alfonso Rivas added to the Stockton lead with a sacrifice fly to right and, later in the inning, Austin Beck delivered an RBI double that made it a 4-1 Ports advantage.

Yoshikawa suffered the loss, going six innings and allowing four runs on 10 hits while striking out nine.

The Ports added a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Jonah Bride and a run in the eighth when Brallan Perez drew a walk with the bases loaded. Those two runs were allowed by Rawhide reliever Ryan Fritze who worked two innings out of the bullpen for Visalia.

Will Gilbert, Nick Highberger and Ty Damron combined for four scoreless innings of relief for Stockton down the stretch.

The Ports and Rawhide play the rubber game of their series on Wednesday night at Recreation Ballpark. Bryce Conley (3-0, 1.61 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Visalia right-hander Ryan Weiss (0-0, 7.20 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

