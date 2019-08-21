Rawhide Manager Shawn Roof Named California League Manager of the Year

VISALIA, CA - The California League announced today the post-season awards for the 2019 season. Rawhide Manager Shawn Roof is named the 2019 Manager of the Year. Rawhide third baseman Luis Alejandro Basabe is awarded post-season All-Star honors.

Roof has led the Rawhide to league-best 78-46 record. The 2019 Rawhide have won the First Half Championship of the Northern Division and are on pace to win the Second Half Championship as well. Earlier in the season, the Rawhide set a new franchise record of 14 consecutive wins. The team is also six wins away from tying the Rawhide record of 84 wins in a single season.

Basabe is named the third baseman on the Postseason All-Star team. He leads the Rawhide with a .289 batting average and is ninth in the league in average. His .397 OBP is the second highest in the league and his 61 runs scored is California League ninth-best.

The playoff bound Rawhide are still battling to clinch the Second Half Championship of the Northern Division. This weekend marks the final regular series at Rawhide Ballpark before hosting the first home playoff game on September 6th.

