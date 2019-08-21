Hutchison Out-Pitches Big Leaguer in 7-1 Win

MODESTO, CA. - An opportunistic offense carried the Modesto Nuts to a 7-1 win over the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

With Johnny Cueto (L, 0-1) making an MLB rehab appearance with the Giants (56-70; 26-31), the Nuts (57-70; 27-30) scored their first run in the third inning. Ariel Sandoval recorded the first of his two doubles and scored on Jose Caballero's sac fly. In the fourth, Julio Rodriguez drove home a run, his first of two RBIs and two singles. David Shaeffer plated another fourth-inning tally with a sac fly.

Cueto worked 4.1 innings allowing five runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Joe Rizzo added a two-run single in the fifth inning in support of Austin Hutchison's (W, 4-11) gem. The Nuts' righty labored through seven innings allowing just one run on a two-out single in the first inning. Hutchison did not have a perfect inning and stranded nine runners on base.

Ray Kerr finished off the game with two scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

The Nuts continue a three-game set with the San Jose Giants on Wednesday night. First pitch at JTF is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

