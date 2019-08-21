Playoff Bound Rawhide to Host a "Bring the Ring" Rally and Playoff Clinic

VISALIA, CA - The Visalia Rawhide are playoff bound after becoming the champions of the first half of the season. The first playoff home game is on September 6th , however the Rawhide will travel for the first two games of the divisional series on September 4th and 5th .

On September 3rd , the Rawhide will host a "Bring the Ring" Rally, a free event to the public and celebration of the 2019 season, to help send off the playoff-bound team. As a part of this rally, players will be available for photos and autographs the first hour, the fan-favorite "Knocker Balls" will have their own tournament, and a variety of vendors will be present.

BarrelHouse Bar, a new concessions location at the ballpark, will be open for the fan favorite deal of the season, two-for-one tacos and tallboys. Kids who wear their Tipper's Kids Club t-shirts will receive free hot dogs.

In addition to the rally, Rawhide players are putting on a Playoff Clinic on August 25th from 11am-1pm.

Boys and girls ages five to twelve can learn the fundamentals of baseball from the Rawhide players and coaches. Lunch will be provided as well as a Q&A and autograph session with the players.

For more information regarding the Bring the Ring Rally or Playoff Clinic, please contact Jill Gearin at jillian@rawhidebaseball.com.

Today, single game tickets for playoff games go on sale. You can purchase tickets at www.rawhidebaseball.com or by visiting the ticket office.

For more information on playoff game tickets, please contact Markus Hagglund at markus@rawhidebaseball.com.

