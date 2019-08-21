Final Road Trip Opens with 7-1 Loss

The Giants began their final road trip of the season with a 7-1 loss to the Modesto Nuts on Tuesday evening at John Thurman Field. Modesto went ahead for good with a two-run bottom of the fourth inning before scoring four times in the fifth to take control of the game. The loss dropped the Giants two games back in the North Division wild card race.

Johnny Cueto made his second rehab start with San Jose and pitched into the fifth inning as he continued his comeback from Tommy John surgery. Cueto allowed with five runs (four earned) over 4 1/3 innings during his 60-pitch outing. He surrendered four hits, walked one and struck out three. Two of the runs charged to Cueto scored after he departed the game.

The Giants' only run of the contest came in the top of the first inning. Diego Rincones doubled with one out before Courtney Hawkins came through with a two-out RBI single to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

Cueto began his night with two hitless innings. The 11-year major league veteran tossed a 1-2-3 bottom of the first before pitching around two errors in the second inning. The Nuts though would manufacture a run off Cueto in the bottom of the third to tie the game. Ariel Sandoval led off with a double - Modesto's first hit of the game. Connor Kopach followed with a sacrifice bunt advancing Sandoval to third before Jose Caballero hit a sacrifice fly to left.

The Nuts then pushed across two more runs against Cueto in the bottom of the fourth to move in front. Cueto plunked Joe Rizzo to start the inning before a five-pitch walk to Jake Scheiner put runners on first and second. 18-year old top prospect Julio Rodriguez then bounced a single through the hole on the left side plating Rizzo with the go-ahead tally. Rincones would also bobble the ball in left for an error allowing Scheiner to take the third. The miscue proved costly as David Sheaffer would later hit a sacrifice fly to score Scheiner for a 3-1 Modesto lead.

Cueto returned to the mound in the bottom of the fifth and immediately ran into trouble as Sandoval led off with a double. Kopach then singled sharply into center advancing Sandoval to third. Hawkins also would mishandle the ball in center for San Jose's fourth error of the game allowing Kopach to take second. Cueto recovered to strikeout the next hitter, Caballero, but was then removed after reaching his pitch limit. Jesus Tona was summoned from the bullpen and following an intentional walk to Braden Bishop to load the bases, Rizzo stepped to the plate and delivered a line drive two-run single into right to stretch the Nuts lead to 5-1. A Scheiner RBI groundout followed before Rodriguez singled home another run to make it 7-1.

Meanwhile, the Giants had at least one baserunner in every inning on Tuesday, but did not score again after the first. Modesto starter Austin Hutchison, who had an 8.41 ERA in seven starts against San Jose this season entering the game, tossed seven strong innings with only one run allowed to pick-up the win. Hutchison scattered seven hits, walked three and struck out four during his 117-pitch outing.

GIANTS NOTES

Final Road Trip

Tuesday marked the beginning of a crucial seven-game road trip for the Giants. Following the three games in Modesto, San Jose travels to Stockton for a four-game set against the Ports. The Giants then return to Excite Ballpark for a seven-game homestand against Visalia and Stockton that will close out the regular season.

Inside The Box Score

Modesto won comfortably despite getting out-hit 8-7. The Giants were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

Hitting Leaders

Sandro Fabian (2-for-4, 2B) and Kyle McPherson (2-for-3, 2B) had multi-hit games for San Jose in defeat.

Frisbee In Long Relief

Tuesday was Matt Frisbee's turn in the starting rotation, but the San Jose right-hander pitched out of the bullpen instead due to Johnny Cueto's rehab start. Frisbee tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed, no walks and four strikeouts. Frisbee retired 10 of the 11 batters he faced.

Fielding Miscues

The Giants' four errors were one off their season-high.

Playoff Race

The Giants (56-70) fell two games behind Stockton (58-68) and a half-game back of Modesto (57-70) in the North Division wild card race. San Jose has 13 games remaining in the regular season.

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts play the middle game of their three-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field set for 7:05 PM. Jose Marte is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

