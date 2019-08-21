Rawhide Win off Yanqui's Two RBI Singles

California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - Rawhide win 2-1 and take game one of the three-game series against the Stockton Ports. Justin Vernia started for the Rawhide and earned his seventh win of the season. He gave up just one run off four hits and three walks. Vernia struck out a career-high eight batters.

Brady Feigl started for the Ports and struggled early in the game. Eduardo Diaz singled to lead off the bottom of the first and Jancarlos Cintron followed him with a walk. Yoel Yanqui singled to centerfield with one out, which allowed Diaz to score.

The score remained 1-0 until the top of the fifth when Vernia gave up a solo homerun to Robert Mullen . That was the only run given up Vernia in the game. Visalia answered back in the bottom half of the fifth. Yanqui had another RBI single to centerfield that scored Cintron.

Cameron Gann pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Rawhide and gave up just one hit while striking out two. Breckin Williams earned his 16th save of the season after shutting down the Ports in the ninth inning.

