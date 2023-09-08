Ports Drop Heartbreaker in Extras 5-4

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants scored five unanswered runs from the eighth inning on to spoil a dominant outing by Ports' starter Luis Carrasco as Stockton dropped a heartbreaker 5-4 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark.

The Ports (48-81) jumped ahead in the top of the first inning. With runners on first and second and one out, Cooper Uhl lined a single to left field to drive in Jonah Cox from second base to give Stockton a 1-0 lead. With Will Simpson going from first to third on the play, San Jose catcher Drew Cavanaugh made an errant throw to third base allowing Simpson to score making it 2-0.

Stockton doubled its lead in the fifth inning. After Simpson reached with one out on an error by Giants shortstop Diego Velasquez, Henry Bolte blasted a two-run homer to right center field to make it 4-0 Ports.

The four runs of support were plenty for Carrasco. Stockton's starter fired six shutout innings allowing just five hits with a career-high nine strikeouts.

The Giants (67-62) began their comeback in the bottom of the eighth inning when Dilan Rosario hit a leadoff home run off Ports reliever Micah Dallas to make it 4-1.

San Jose then tied the game in the ninth to send it to extra innings. Singles by Velasquez and Drew Cavanaugh with an error by Stockton left fielder Angel Arevalo put runners on second and third with one out. Rosario then followed with a double down the left field line to score two runs cutting the Stockton lead to 4-3. After a fly ball to right field, Turner Hill lined an 0-2 pitch to right center to score Rosario tying the game at 4-4.

After the Ports failed to score in the top of the tenth, the Giants drew three straight walks to open the bottom of the inning to force in the winning run.

San Jose reliever Trent Harris (1-0) got the win with two strikeouts in a scoreless top of the tenth inning. Charlie Cerny (3-3) took the loss for Stockton allowing an unearned run in 0.1 innings.

The Ports will look to bounce back in game four of the series on Friday night at Excite Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 pm.

