Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Modesto

September 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Nuts continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies trail the Modesto Nuts by two games in the second half standings. Fresno would need to split the series to clinch a playoff berth. Grizzlies LHP Caleb Franzen and Nuts RHP Ryan Hawks are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

9/8 (Friday, September 8th) - Famous Sitcom Night, feat. Leslie David Baker (Stanley from "The Office"), Presented by Fresno/Madera Wetzel's Pretzels Food Truck, & Friday Night Fireworks!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks.

Promotion: Famous Sitcom Night, Ft. Leslie David Baker (Stanley from "The Office")! Come Meet Him and Enjoy a Fun Night! Purchase VIP Meet and Greet Tickets: https://fevo.me/3DJw2K4

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

NOW OR NEVER: The Fresno Grizzlies (76-53, 40-23) were stymied by the Modesto Nuts (76-53, 42-21) 8-0 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies dropped their third straight game to the Nuts, who extended their winning streak to 16 contests. Fresno will have to sweep the final three games of the regular season in order to clinch a playoff berth. The Grizzlies fell to 43-24 (.642) in their last 67 games and 53-27 (.663) in their last 80 contests. Both teams have the same overall mark and Fresno owns the head-to-head season series record at 14-13. Grizzlies' righty Sergio Sanchez was superb in a spot start, his first start since 2019 and his first start stateside. Sanchez struck out a career-high six batters over a season-best four scoreless innings. He allowed a double and issued one walk before handing the ball to the bullpen. Fresno's offense managed six hits from three batters. Cole Carrigg smacked a double and two singles for his seventh multi-hit affair. Jake Snider also grabbed two hits and made a great throw to nab Lazaro Montes at the plate in the seventh.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The Grizzlies trail the Modesto Nuts (who have won 16 in a row) by two games in the second half standings with the final three games of the regular season scheduled against one another. If Fresno splits the series against Modesto, they will face the San Jose Giants in the Divisional Round starting Tuesday, September 12 at Chukchansi Park. It would be the third straight year that the Grizzlies clinched a playoff berth against the Nuts (2021 at Modesto and 2022 at Fresno). If Modesto wins the series, then they will host Game 1 of the best-of-three Divisional Series versus San Jose. Buckle Up!

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the last of five regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the final meeting in Fresno. In three years, the Grizzlies are 39-37 against the Nuts (14-13 Fresno leads this season) since the squads became a part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's, while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns, playing independently. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners), while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

TORRES CRACKS THE NUTS: Grizzlies reliever Carlos Torres has appeared in eight games against Modesto this season. He is 2-0 with two holds and a 0.00 ERA. Over 15.1 scoreless innings, Torres has allowed 10 hits and seven walks while fanning 13.

FRANZEN GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to lefty Caleb Franzen. The 22-year-old was a 12th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of the University of Portland. You can read more about Franzen on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 27 of the Media Guide.

PROSECKY WINS PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Grizzlies LHP Michael Prosecky was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Month for August. This is Prosecky's second award in his first professional season. He won Pitcher of the Week honors from July 31-August 6. Prosecky went 3-1 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts and did not allow a run in three of those outings. He permitted a total of three earned runs over 28.0 innings, while striking out a league-best 38 batters. Prosecky held opponents to a .149 average and his three earned runs allowed were the fewest among pitchers in the league with 14.0 or more innings pitched. Prosecky currently holds a 2.72 ERA and has 125 strikeouts, which is the best in the California League. Over his last nine starts, Prosecky is 6-2 with a 1.12 ERA (48.1 IP, 32 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 14 BB, 57 K). Prosecky has permitted two earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive outings and 12 of his last 13 starts (June 8-September 7). He has tossed six shutout starts in that span as well. On the year, Prosecky has made 11 starts at home, going 7-2 with a 1.24 ERA (58.0 IP, 39 H, 12 R, 8 ER, 16 BB, 70 K). In seven starts, Prosecky is 4-1 with a 0.91 ERA versus the California League South Division. Prosecky is also tied for 10th in GrizzliesÊ¼ Top 10 franchise single-season wins with 11. Prosecky gives the 2023 Grizzlies their 10th California League award this season (Prosecky, twice, Jamari Baylor, Connor Staine, Blake Adams, twice and Ryan Ritter, four times). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a Minor League-leading 26 saves this season (seven more than the next reliever), putting him third all-time (passing Jeff Darwin, 1998 and Manny Aybar, 2002) in the franchise's Top 10 single-season saves. Up next for Agnos is James Hoyt, who is second all-time with 29 saves back in 2016.

ZACH ATTACK: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has been a force over his last 11 games (team is 10-1). Agnos is 2-0 with eight saves and a 0.00 ERA in that span. In 12.1 scoreless innings, Agnos has allowed 10 hits and one walk while fanning 20. In the month of August, Agnos finished 2-0 with seven saves over nine games (team went 9-0). In 10.1 scoreless innings, Agnos allowed nine hits and one walk with 17 strikeouts. In two-plus months (20 games), Agnos is 2-1 with 13 saves and a 0.39 ERA. In 23.0 frames, Agnos has permitted three runs (one earned), on 19 hits, two walks and 31 punchouts.

SKIPPING ON WALKS: Grizzlies lefty Carson Skipper has appeared in 41 games this season, spanning 49.2 innings. In that stretch, he has issued eight walks while striking out 63 batters.

EJ AND THE SB: Grizzlies' outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has stolen 11 bases this season, one in 11 different games. Fresno improved to 11-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base, with all 11 games ending within five runs.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 57 of the Grizzlies 129 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (44%). Fresno is 23-15 (17-8 at home) in one-run games and 12-7 (6-3 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 35-22 in those games with a 23-11 record at home.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 34% of their runs in innings 7-9 (245 runs of 713 total runs). This has culminated into 19 comeback claws wins in the seventh inning or later for Fresno. The Grizzlies also have seven walk-off wins.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies are 23-10 this season when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes. Fresno is also 17-4 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes. The Grizzlies are 7-0 this season when a game lasts longer than 3 hours. What's funny, Fresno has the second fastest average home, 9-inning, time of game in all of baseball at 2 hours and 24 minutes (Down East Wood Ducks, Single-A, Texas Rangers, 2 hours and 21 minutes).

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (9-8), Red (27-17), Black & Gold (5-8), Gray (21-14), Fresno Tacos (2-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 3-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (7-3), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Modesto RHP Tyler Cleveland (13-5, 3.56) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (7-3, 4.63)

SEPTEMBER 10, 2023 VS. MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 12:05 PM PT

Modesto RHP Darren Bowen (4-2, 3.66) vs. Fresno RHP Jake Madden (0-2, 6.59)

Transactions:

9/5: LHP Isaiah Coupet: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

9/5: LHP Sean Sullivan: Placed on IL

8/29: RHP Cade Denton: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: LHP Sean Sullivan: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: 1B Aidan Longwell: Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

8/29: INF Jean Perez: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

8/29: RHP Wuardo Fernandez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

8/29: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Released by Rockies

Upcoming Promotions:

9/9 (Saturday, September 9th) - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night! Special Customized Marvel Jerseys will be Worn and Auctioned Off During the Game!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

9/10 (Sunday, September 10th) - Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,

Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 12:05pm

Opponent: Modesto Nuts

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 10:50am to 11:30am!

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Day, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino! LOT'S of Giveaways at the Gates and Throughout the Game!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.