Sanchez Sensational in Spot Start, but Modesto Walks Past Fresno 8-0

September 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (76-53, 40-23) were stymied by the Modesto Nuts (76-53, 42-21) 8-0 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies dropped their third straight game to the Nuts, who extended their win streak to 16 contests. Fresno will have to sweep the final three games of the regular season in order to clinch a playoff berth. The Grizzlies fell to 43-24 (.642) in their last 67 games and 53-27 (.663) in their last 80 contests. Both teams have the same overall mark and Fresno owns the head-to-head season series record at 14-13.

Grizzlies' righty Sergio Sanchez was superb in a spot start, his first start since 2019 and his first start stateside. Sanchez struck out a career-high six batters over a season-best four goose egg innings. He allowed a double and issued one walk before handing the ball to the bullpen. Unfortunately, six relievers permitted eight runs on eight hits and seven walks. Five of those eight runs scored in the seventh thanks to five walks, one hit-by-pitch and a pair of singles. Austin Becker (2-4) suffered the setback despite giving up just one run. Braxton Hyde was again a bright light, ending the ninth with a double play.

Nuts' newcomer Logan Evans (1-0) earned the victory in his third start with the squad. Evans twirled five scoreless frames, permitting three hits and two walks while fanning six. Brandyn Garcia, Chris Jefferson and Stefan Raeth secured the shutout with four electric innings. Jefferson whiffed a pair over two clean frames.

Fresno's offense managed six hits from three batters. Cole Carrigg smacked a double and two singles for his seventh multi-hit affair. Jake Snider also grabbed two hits and made a great throw to nab Lazaro Montes at the plate in the seventh. Modesto's lineup recorded nine hits with two batters relishing three-hit games. Colt Emerson reached base four times (two doubles) and waltzed home for three runs. RJ Schreck also yielded a three-hit contest, adding two RBI. The series continues tomorrow night from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Sergio Sanchez (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- CF Cole Carrigg (3-4, 2B)

- LF Jake Snider (2-4, outfield assist)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- Nuts Pitching (9.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

- 2B Colt Emerson (3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, BB)

- LF RJ Schreck (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Friday September 8 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Ryan Hawks (0-0, 3.38) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (4-5, 4.25) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The teams combined to turn five double plays.

