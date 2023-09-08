Rawhide Win Game 3 in Rancho

Rancho Cucamonga, CA- Rawhide hold on to defeat the Quakes 4-3 on Thursday evening. The Rawhide did not have their first hit of the game until the sixth inning, but it tied the ballgame. Sergio Gutierrez hit his fifth home run of the season to break up the no-hitter.

The Rawhide would score the other three runs off wild pitches thrown by losing pitcher Brandon Neeck. Visalia only had four hits on the day but also walked six times.

Rawhide look to even the series Friday night at 6:30pm from LoanMart Field.

