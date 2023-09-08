Rawhide Win Game 3 in Rancho
September 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release
Rancho Cucamonga, CA- Rawhide hold on to defeat the Quakes 4-3 on Thursday evening. The Rawhide did not have their first hit of the game until the sixth inning, but it tied the ballgame. Sergio Gutierrez hit his fifth home run of the season to break up the no-hitter.
The Rawhide would score the other three runs off wild pitches thrown by losing pitcher Brandon Neeck. Visalia only had four hits on the day but also walked six times.
Rawhide look to even the series Friday night at 6:30pm from LoanMart Field.
• Discuss this story on the California League message board...
California League Stories from September 8, 2023
- Ports Drop Heartbreaker in Extras 5-4 - Stockton Ports
- Sanchez Sensational in Spot Start, but Modesto Walks Past Fresno 8-0 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Giants Rally Late, Walk-off Ports in Extras - San Jose Giants
- Rawhide Win Game 3 in Rancho - Visalia Rawhide
- Rawhide Spoil It Late on Thursday - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Visalia Rawhide Stories
- Rawhide Win Game 3 in Rancho
- Quakes Take Game Two
- Rawhide Shut out by Quakes
- Inland Empire Shuts out Rawhide
- Rawhide Even Series in San Bernardino