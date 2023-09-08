Giants Rally Late, Walk-off Ports in Extras

September 8, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants rallied for a 5-4, 10-inning win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday night at Excite Ballpark. Charlie Szykowny drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to complete the comeback as the Giants won for the second time in three games to open the series. San Jose overcame a late 4-0 deficit scoring once in the eighth before a three-run bottom of the ninth forced extras. With the victory, the playoff-bound Giants (67-62) clinched a winning regular season record.

Dilan Rosario (3-for-4, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) had three extra-base hits - two doubles and a solo home run - to lead the spirited comeback effort. Turner Hill (3-for-5, 2B, RBI) added three hits, including a game-tying RBI single with San Jose down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth.

Four Giants pitchers - Cale Lansville, Jorge Garcia, Luis Moreno and Trent Harris - combined for 18 strikeouts to match the club's single-game high this season.

The Ports built a 4-0 lead in the contest with two runs each in the first and fifth innings. In the top of the first, Lansville struck out Jonah Cox to start the game, but the strike three pitch bounced away allowing the hitter to reach base safely. Following a walk to Will Simpson and a fly out off the bat of Henry Bolte, clean-up hitter Cooper Uhl stepped to the plate and lined an RBI single into left. Cox scored on the play and when San Jose catcher Drew Cavanaugh, after receiving the throw from the outfield, fired wildly to third in an attempt to retire Simpson, another run came home to make it 2-0.

Bolte then extended the Stockton advantage to 4-0 with a towering two-run home run to right center off of Garcia in the top of the fifth. The homer was Bolte's team-leading 14th of the season.

Meanwhile, the Giants were held off the scoreboard over the first seven innings. Ports starter Luis Carrasco struck out a season-high nine batters over six scoreless innings with five hits allowed and no walks.

San Jose finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth against the Stockton bullpen when Rosario led off with a home run to left. The solo shot was Rosario's fourth round-tripper of the season as the Ports lead was trimmed to 4-1.

Still down by three runs, the Giants continued their comeback in the bottom of the ninth. With one out, Diego Velasquez laced a single into right to start the rally. Drew Cavanaugh was up next and he lofted a single down the left field line and when left fielder Angel Arevalo mishandled the ball for an error, the runners moved up to second and third. Rosario then ripped a double into the left field corner to easily score both Velasquez and Cavanaugh as San Jose pulled within 4-3.

After P.J. Hilson flied out for the second out, Hill was up next for the Giants. Hill quickly fell behind in the count 0-2, but with San Jose on the brink of defeat, he lined a single into right center field that brought home Rosario from second to tie the game in dramatic fashion.

Harris took over on the mound to begin the top of the 10th with the automatic runner at second base and promptly retired three straight hitters to keep the game tied. Bolte led off with a groundout to second as the runner, Simpson, advanced to third. Back-to-back swinging strikeouts of Uhl and Myles Naylor followed to retire the side.

San Jose then didn't need a hit in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory. With Quinn McDaniel as the automatic runner at second base, Bryce Eldridge led off by drawing a full-count walk. Justin Wishkoski was up next and after initially looking to sacrifice the runners with a bunt, he walked on five pitches to load the bases. A four-pitch walk to Szykowny followed that forced in McDaniel with the game-winning run.

Harris, who has not allowed an earned run in seven innings with the Giants, was credited with the win. Lansville pitched the first three innings in his start yielding two runs (both earned) on four hits. He walked one and struck out six. Garcia tossed the next three innings with two runs (one earned) surrendered and four strikeouts before Moreno fanned six in three scoreless innings over the seventh, eighth and ninth.

San Jose out-hit Stockton by a 12-8 margin. The two teams were a combined 3-for-23 with runners in scoring position (Giants 2-for-11, Ports 1-for-12) and struck out a total of 29 times. San Jose won for the third time this year when trailing after eight innings (3-51) and improved to 5-7 in extra-inning games (1-5 in second half).

With three games remaining, San Jose clinched a winning record for the third consecutive season (2021-23).

The Giants celebrate their walk-off win over Stockton on Thursday night

The Giants continue their homestand with game four of the series against Stockton on Friday night. First pitch at Excite Ballpark is set for 7:00 PM. Joe Ross is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. Visit sjgiants.com for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.