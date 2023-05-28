Ports Come up Short in Sunday Slugfest

Fresno, CA - The Ports took a 6-0 lead after the top of the second inning but the Fresno Grizzlies responded with ten unanswered runs and held off a late charge as Stockton fell 10-9 in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Chukchansi Park.

After being retired in order in the top of the first, the Ports (16-29) exploded for a big inning in the top of the second. T.J. Schofield-Sam started the frame with a solo home run off Fresno starter Jackson Cox to give the Ports a 1-0 lead. A Jose Mujica single and walk to Luis Marinez put runners on first and second for Jose Escorche who lined a single to right center field to score Mujica to make it 2-0. After a walk and a strikeout, Colby Thomas grounded a single through the left side with the bases loaded to score Marinez and Escorche to extend the Stockton lead to 4-0. After a double steal, Brennan Milone doubled over the head of Grizzlies left fielder EJ Andrews, Jr. to get the Ports out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the second inning.

Against Ports starter Wander Guante, however, the Grizzlies (23-22) came back with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second. With two outs and runners on second and third, Skyler Messinger lined an 0-2 pitch to right field to drive in two getting the Grizzlies on the board and cutting the Stockton lead to 6-2. After a walk to Luis Mendez, Andrews drilled the first pitch he saw from Guante over the wall in left to bring Fresno within one at 6-5.

Another two out rally saw the Grizzlies tie the game in the third. Andy Perez singled to right field and advanced to second base when Jesus Ordoñez was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Robby Martin then followed with a single to right field to score Perez tying the game at six.

With the Fresno bullpen holding the Ports bats down, the Grizzlies took the lead in the bottom of the fifth against reliever Yehizon Sanchez. The inning began when Ryan Ritter was hit by an 0-2 pitch and went from first to third with one out when Perez singled to right center. Ordoñez then lined a double down the left field line to score both runners giving the Grizzlies an 8-6 lead. Martin, the next hitter, made it 10-6 when he launched a 3-1 pitch over the wall in right field for a two-run homer.

The Ports, however, battled back. A Milone solo shot with one out in the seventh made it 10-7, and Stockton made it a one-run game in the eighth. With Tyler Hoffman on the mound Marinez drew a walk to start the inning and moved up to second on a single to left center by Escorche. After Pineda struck out, Dereck Salom singled to left center to load the bases with one out for Thomas who grounded a single through the left side off new pitcher Zach Agnos to drive in two making it 10-9 and putting the tying run in scoring position. Agnos escaped further damage though and preserved the lead inducing a flyout to left and striking out Henry Bolte to end the inning.

After Dallas Woolfolk pitched around a leadoff single in a scoreless bottom of the eighth, the Ports were retired in order in the top of the ninth to end the ballgame.

Grizzlies reliever Gabriel Barbosa (2-3) was credited with the win after allowing just one run on four hits with five strikeouts over four innings. Sanchez (1-6) took the loss for Stockton surrendering four runs on three hits over 1.2 innings. Agnos retired the final five batters to pick up his eighth save of the season.

After taking four of six in Fresno, the Ports return home to start a six-game series with the Modesto Nuts beginning with a 6:05 pm first pitch on Memorial Day at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

