Giants Roll To 7-1 Victory Over Nuts

The San Jose Giants used a balanced offensive attack and stellar pitching to earn a 7-1 victory over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday evening at John Thurman Field. Andrew Kachel and Carter Howell each homered while four Giants hurlers combined on 15 strikeouts as San Jose bounced back from consecutive losses to the Nuts over the last two nights. With the win, the Giants (27-17) have now taken three out of the first five games in this week's series against Modesto.

2022 San Francisco Giants first round draft pick Reggie Crawford made his San Jose debut on the mound in Saturday's contest. The two-way player, who had previously seen action as a designated hitter earlier in the series, pitched the first 1 2/3 innings with no runs allowed. Crawford breezed through a 1-2-3 bottom of the first before collecting two more outs in the second. A pair of infield singles for Modesto against Crawford in the bottom of the second put two runners on base, but Esmerlin Vinicio entered from the bullpen and notched the final out to keep the Nuts off the scoreboard. Crawford struck out three and did not issue a walk during his outing.

Meanwhile, the Giants built a 5-0 lead with two runs each in the second and third innings before a single tally in the fourth. In the top of the second, Tanner O'Tremba led off with a single and scored the first run of the game when the next hitter, Jose Ramos, tripled to left. Two batters later, Zach Morgan knocked in Ramos with a single to make it 2-0.

In the third, Howell started the rally with a single before taking second on a wild pitch. Thomas Gavello then reached safely on a fielding error committed by Modesto first baseman Gabe Moncada allowing Howell to score for a 3-0 margin. Then with one out, O'Tremba smacked an RBI double to right as Gavello came home to push the lead to 4-0.

In the top of the fourth, Morgan led off with a triple to left and scored moments later on a wild pitch as the advantage grew to 5-0.

Vinicio impressed out of the bullpen with 2 1/3 scoreless innings during his relief stint. The left-hander allowed only one hit, walked one and struck out four. Gerelmi Maldonado then took over in the bottom of the fifth and enjoyed one of his best outings of the season. Maldonado ultimately earned the win with his four-inning effort yielding only one run on two hits. He walked just one batter and struck out six. Maldonado began his night by retiring seven straight Modesto hitters.

The Giants stretched their lead to 6-0 in the top of the sixth when Kachel connected for a solo home run to right - his third round-tripper of the season (all on the current road trip).

The Nuts' lone run of the night came in the bottom of the eighth as a walk to Edryn Rodriguez followed by a Cole Young single put runners on first and second. After a passed ball advanced the runners, Gabriel Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Rodriguez. Maldonado though limited the damage in the inning as he registered consecutive strikeouts of the next two hitters - Moncada and Andrew Miller.

Howell then capped the scoring for the evening with a solo home run in the top of the ninth. His fourth homer of the season made it a 7-1 game.

Dylan Cumming closed out Modesto with a scoreless bottom of the ninth pitching around a two-out walk.

The Giants out-hit the Nuts by a 10-5 margin. Seven players in the San Jose lineup recorded at least one hit with five different players collecting an RBI. Howell (2-for-5, HR, RBI) extended his hitting streak to 10 games while O'Tremba (2-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Morgan (2-for-4, 3B, RBI) also finished with multi-hit efforts at the plate.

The Giants close out their 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon with first pitch against the Nuts at John Thurman Field set for 2:05 PM. Miguel Yajure is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

