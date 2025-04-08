SJ Giants Series Preview April 8-13 vs. Visalia

April 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants (0-3) vs Visalia Rawhide (3-0)

Tuesday, April 8 - Sunday, April 13

Excite Ballpark (San Jose, CA)

HOME OPENER: The San Jose Giants host the Visalia Rawhide (Diamondbacks affiliate) this week at Excite Ballpark in their first home series of the season.

SWEPT IN MODESTO: The Giants opened the regular season last weekend by getting swept in a three-game series by the host Modesto Nuts. San Jose suffered losses of 6-3 last Friday, 3-2 on Saturday and 6-4 in Sunday's series finale. In Saturday's contest, the Giants were one out away from securing their first victory before Modesto's Matt Ellis hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. The Giants scored a total of only nine runs and hit .175 as a team during the three-game set.

OPENING NIGHT BLUES: Last Friday's setback marked the fifth consecutive year that the Giants lost on opening night. San Jose's most recent opening night win came in 2019 (vs. Visalia). It was also the second straight season that the Giants were swept in their first series of the year. Last season, the Fresno Grizzlies swept San Jose in a three-game set at Excite Ballpark to open the campaign.

SAN FRANCISCO AFFILIATION: This year marks San Jose's 37th season as an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants - the longest current partnership in the California League. Since their inception in 1988, the San Jose Giants have won seven league championships (1998, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2021) and graduated 247 players to the major leagues.

VILLEGAS RETURNS AS MANAGER: Ydwin Villegas returns for a second season at the helm of the San Jose Giants after earning California League Manager of the Year honors in 2024. Prior to becoming the Giants' manager last year, Villegas was San Jose's fundamentals coach in 2023 following three seasons as fundamentals coach for the SF Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate from 2020-22. Villegas spent his entire seven-year playing career in the Giants system, including stints with San Jose during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons. See page 2 for coaching staff bios.

SCHEDULE NOTES: The Giants will once again play a 132-game regular season schedule made up primarily of six-game series' against one opponent every week. The season is split into two 66-game halves (first half concludes on June 19). 72 of San Jose's 132 games will be played against fellow North Division teams: 24 games each against Fresno, Modesto and Stockton. The Giants' remaining 60 games are versus South Division clubs - an increase of 12 games from last year's schedule.

Two teams from each division will qualify for the playoffs (first half winner & second half winner). If the same team wins both halves, the next-best second half record qualifies for the postseason.

TOP PROSPECTS: Eight of the current top 30 San Francisco Giants prospects according to MLB.com opened the season in San Jose. Highlighting the group is #6 prospect Dakota Jordan - a fourth round pick in last year's draft. Jordan, an outfielder, was an All-American last year at Mississippi State after batting .354 with 20 home runs and 72 RBI's in 63 games. He enters the 2025 season with only two games of professional experience. Other top 30 prospects on San Jose's opening day roster include: pitcher Gerelmi Maldonado (#17), shortstop Walker Martin (#22), pitcher Jacob Bresnahan (#24), outfielder Lisbel Diaz (#25), first baseman Jakob Christian (#28), third baseman Robert Hipwell (#29) and outfielder Jose Ortiz (#30).

WELCOME BACK: 12 of the 13 position players on San Jose's opening day roster have prior experience with the Giants: infielders Jakob Christian, Robert Hipwell, Walker Martin, Jose Ramos, Elian Rayo, Ryan Reckley and Jean Carlos Sio, outfielders Lisbel Diaz, Dakota Jordan and Jose Ortiz along with catchers Drew Cavanaugh and Juan Perez. Only six of the 17 pitchers on the opening day roster have previously played for San Jose: Jacob Bresnahan, Junior Flores, Cole Hillier, Gerelmi Maldonado, Ubert Mejias and Cameron Pferrer.

2024 REVIEW: The Giants finished with a league-best 74-57 overall record last season and qualified for the playoffs after winning the second half North Division title. It was the first time in 11 years (2013) that San Jose posted the top overall record in the California League. The Giants were then swept two-games-to-none by eventual league champion Modesto in the North Division Series. The Giants went 37-29 in the second half last season and went wire-to-wire spending the entire half in first place. San Jose actually had a slightly better record in the first half (37-28), but finished 4 1/2 games behind Modesto for the top spot in the division. The Giants started the year slow with a 5-11 record through April 24, but then went a remarkable 52- 24 (.684) over the next three months from April 25-July 25. It was the fifth consecutive season (2019, 2021-24) that the Giants reached the playoffs. San Jose excelled on the mound last year as the Giants led the California League in team ERA for a fourth straight season (2021-24).

BROADCAST INFORMATION: 120 of San Jose's 132 games are scheduled to be broadcast on sjgiants.com and the MiLB App this season. Audio broadcasts begin 15 minutes prior to first pitch with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling the action.

Additionally, a live video broadcast on MiLB.TV will be available for all 66 home games this season.

ON DECK: Following the current series against Visalia, the Giants travel to Southern California for a six-game set versus the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers affiliate) from April 15-20. The Giants return to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, April 22 for a series against the Fresno Grizzlies.

