Former Grizzlies OF Zac Veen to Make Major League Debut

April 8, 2025 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Former Fresno Grizzlies Outfielder Zac Veen has been called up to the Colorado Rockies and is expected to make his Major League debut tonight in Denver against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zac made his professional debut with the Grizzlies in 2021 with the first group of Colorado Rockies prospects to come through Fresno. He joins Angel Chivilli, Hunter Goodman and Ezequiel Tovar as current Rockies who began as Grizzlies.

He is the 471st Fresno Grizzlies player to reach the Major Leagues.

