10-Run Inning Propels Giants To Series Win In Modesto

The San Jose Giants erupted for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning Sunday afternoon on their way to a 12-7 victory over the Modesto Nuts at John Thurman Field. In the finale of their 12-game road trip, the Giants knocked out 17 hits and used their highest-scoring inning of the season to take the series from Modesto. With the win, San Jose (28-17) claimed four of six games from the Nuts this week and went 6-6 on their road trip.

Alexander Suarez (4-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) had four hits, including a game-tying two-run home run to open the scoring in the pivotal top of the seventh, to lead the offensive charge. Andrew Kachel (3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) added three hits from the leadoff spot while Tanner O'Tremba (1-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI) produced a key three-run double.

The Giants trailed by a 4-2 margin until their explosion in the top of the seventh. Modesto jumped out early with a two-run bottom of the second against San Jose starter Miguel Yajure to take a 2-0 lead. Andrew Miller reached on an error to leadoff, advanced to third on Milkar Perez's single and scored when Colin Davis reached on a fielder's choice. Two batters later, Josh Hood's two-out RBI triple gave the Nuts a second run in the inning.

The Giants got one back in the top of the third as P.J. Hilson led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on Suarez's single and scored when Kachel hit a sacrifice fly. However, Modesto reclaimed their two-run advantage in the bottom of the fourth when Cole Young delivered a two-out RBI single.

Both teams then scored once in the sixth inning with Jose Ramos lacing a two-out RBI double to left to plate Onil Perez, who had led off the frame with a single. In the bottom half, Hood doubled with two outs and scored on Young's RBI single as the Nuts extended their lead to 4-2.

Then came the top of the seventh.

A full-count walk to Hilson started the inning before Suarez stepped to the plate and connected for a two-run home run to left to tie the game 4-4. It was Suarez's second homer of the season. Kachel followed the blast with a single to put the go-ahead run on base. After a walk to Diego Velasquez and a single from Perez that loaded the bases, O'Tremba came up and doubled to left scoring all three runners to give San Jose their first lead of the day at 7-4.

The rally continued as Thomas Gavello walked before a Ramos sacrifice bunt plated O'Tremba with the sixth run of the inning. Zach Morgan then knocked in another run with an RBI double while Hilson followed with an RBI single to make it 10-4. Suarez's second hit of the frame was a double before Kachel capped the seventh-inning scoring with a two-run single as the lead grew to 12-4. The Giants sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh ultimately scoring 10 runs on eight hits.

Modesto inched closer with a three-run bottom of the ninth, but would fall well short as San Jose closed out the series victory.

Piggyback reliever Manuel Mercedes (1-1) earned the win after tossing 4 2/3 innings out of the bullpen with two runs (both earned) allowed. Mercedes scattered eight hits, walked none and struck out one.

Perez (2-for-5), Ramos (2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Morgan (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Hilson (2-for-4, RBI, SB) also had multi-hit games for the Giants. The two teams combined for 31 hits. San Jose finished a sizzling 8-for-13 (.615 AVG) with runners in scoring position.

The Giants' previous highest-scoring inning of the season was nine runs. San Jose recovered from an 0-3 start to their road trip winning six of the final nine games to end the trip with a .500 record.

The first-place Giants (28-17) are now five games ahead of Fresno (23-22) and six games in front of Modesto (22-23) in the first half North Division race. 21 games remain in the half.

The Giants return to Excite Ballpark for a crucial six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies beginning on Monday afternoon. First pitch for the Memorial Day game is at 1:00 PM. For tickets and information on upcoming promotions, visit sjgiants.com.

