Lowriders de Fresno Stall 7-5 to Stockton

Fresno, CA - The Lowriders de Fresno (22-22) sputtered to the Stockton Ports (16-28) 7-5 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. With the loss, Fresno dropped the series and fell to 51-20 (8-9 this year) all-time against Stockton. The Lowriders de Fresno are now 1-1 this year versus the Ports.

Stockton catapulted ahead 5-0 after three runs in the first and another two in the second. Henry Bolte rocketed a three-run missile to left field, his second homer of the year. Then, a Brennan Milone bloop single and Bolte sacrifice fly helped the Ports cause. In the bottom of the second, Fresno's Robby Martin scampered home on a wild pitch.

The Ports extended their lead to 7-1 after two solo shots in the fourth and sixth. Colby Thomas swatted his fourth big fly of the season and Jose Escorche crushed his first clout of 2023. Despite the deficit, the Lowriders de Fresno drove home four runs in the seventh. Kody Huff parked a double to center, adding Jesus Bugarin. Then, Parker Kelly whipped a single to left, plating Bryant Betancourt. Next, Huff raced home on a Skyler Messinger infield single. Finally, EJ Andrews Jr. lifted a sac fly.

The four-run seventh was not enough as Ports closer Blaze Pontes secured his fourth save. Pontes fanned four over two perfect innings. Stockton reliever Carlos Guarate (2-3) received the victory after two and one-third frames of work. Ports' starter Dheygler Gimenez walked eight batters and struck out seven over three and two-thirds innings.

Lowriders de Fresno starter Connor Staine (2-3) took the loss after he was tagged for seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over a career-high six frames. Sergio Sanchez and Carson Skipper fanned five out of the Fresno bullpen. The clubs conclude their series tomorrow afternoon for Pickle Palooza, which is a big dill.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- C Kody Huff (1-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- 1B Bryant Betancourt (2-4, R, BB)

- CF EJ Andrews Jr. (1-3, RBI, BB)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Henry Bolte (1-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB)

- LF Colby Thomas (1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, HBP, SB)

- 2B Jose Escorche (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R)

(Home) Stockton RHP Wander Guante (0-2, 7.45) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 6.30) 1:05 PM

The Fresno Grizzlies transformed into the Lowriders de Fresno tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the second time this season and the first instance at home that Fresno will change into this moniker. The Lowriders de Fresno drove past the Caballos de Stockton 6-4 on May 6th at Banner Island Ballpark. The Lowriders de Fresno are part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup", which is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local US Hispanic communities.

