Rancho's Lead Back to 5.5 After Epic Win

May 28, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes won an absolutely epic game on Sunday, salvaging the final three games of a six-game set with Lake Elsinore to earn a split, thanks to a 3-2 win at LoanMart Field.

Rancho pitching took a perfect game into the eighth, only to see it broken up on a ball lost in the afternoon sky by right fielder Juan Alonso. Alonso would redeem himself though, driving in the go-ahead run in the last of the eighth to give the Quakes their third straight win and reclaim their 5.5 game lead over the Storm, now with 21 games to play in the first half.

The game's first run came off Storm starter Miguel Mendez in the fourth, as Kyle Nevin doubled and later scored on a Thayron Liranzo groundout, making it 1-0.

Rancho starter Jared Karros was flawless, needing just 45 pitches to work four perfect innings before turning it over to the bullpen.

Joel Ibarra retired the next six hitters, before Kelvin Bautista worked a 1-2-3 seventh.

The Storm got the gift in the eighth against Rancho reliever Christian Ruebeck (1-0) and tied the game on a Rancho error, evening the score at 1-1.

Jorge Puerta opened the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff single against Will Geerdes (2-2) and eventually scored on Alonso's sac fly to deep center field, making it 2-1. The Quakes got a much-needed insurance run with two outs, as Kyle Nevin's RBI single brought home Dayton Dooney to make it 3-1.

Madison Jeffrey gave up a run on two hits in the ninth, but with Samuel Zavala on at first, struck out Albert Fabian to end the game and earn his sixth save of the year.

The Quakes (30-15) will take a day off on Monday, then return to action at LoanMart Field on Tuesday, May 30, against the Inland Empire 66ers. Chris Campos (5-1) will go for Rancho, while Leonard Garcia (1-2) goes to the mound for Inland Empire at 6:30pm.

Tuesday is a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can visit the website and pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free Club Seat Ticket. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.