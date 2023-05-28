Inland Empire Defeat Rawhide 5-1

May 28, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







San Bernardino, CA - Rawhide fell to the 66ers 5-1 in game five despite out hitting Inland Empire nine hits to eight.

Rawhide scored their only run in the first when Julio Carrion hit an RBI double to drive in Anderdson Rojas. The Rawhide had seven more hits but could not push across another run.

Ricardo Yan takes his sixth loss of the year after giving up three earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched. Yaifer Perdomo was the only other Rawhide pitcher on the mound this evening. He allowed two runs off three hits and two walks.

Rawhide need to win tomorrow in order to end the series tied. The series finale is tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. from San Manuel Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.