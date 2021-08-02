Ports Come Back to Beat Rawhide, Take Series

STOCKTON, Ca.- The Ports scored seven unanswered runs across the seventh and eighth innings to overcome a three run deficit and beat the Rawhide 8-4 in the series finale on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. With the win, the Ports secured their second series victory of the season.

With both starting pitchers on their game, the two teams battled to a 1-1 tie through the first five innings, with both runs coming on solo home runs. A.J. Vukovich put Visalia up 1-0 with a solo shot off Ports' starter Osvaldo Berrios in the top of the first, and Lawrence Butler tied the game at one with a round-tripper of his own to center field off Rawhide starter Austin Pope.

In the top of the sixth, the Rawhide (18-60) put three runs on the board against Berrios to take the lead back. Alexander Hernandez began the frame with a double to left center field, ending a run of 12 straight retired by the Ports' right-hander, and came around to score when Glenallen Hill, Jr. singled to right, giving Visalia a 2-1 lead. A single and a walk loaded the bases with nobody out, and after a strikeout, Elian Miranda hit a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to make it 3-1. The Rawhide added another run with two outs on a double steal of second and home by Vukovich and Ronny Simon, respectively.

Trailing 4-1, the Ports (32-46) began their comeback with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a bases loaded double with two outs off the bat of Alexander Campos to cut the Visalia lead to 4-3.

Stockton completed its comeback with a five run bottom of the eighth inning. Facing reliever Jared Liebelt, Brayan Buelvas extended his hitting streak to ten games with a leadoff home run off the left field foul pole to tie the game at four. Joshwan Wright then walked and stole second base and came around to score the go-ahead run when Jose Rivas grounded a single through the right side against the shifted infield, giving the Ports a 5-4 lead. With two outs and runners on first and second after back-to-back walks, Danny Bautista doubled on a pop up into shallow right center field that fell between three Rawhide, allowing two runs to score and giving the Ports a 7-4 lead. After advancing to third on the throw to the plate, Bautista scored to make it 8-4 when Vukovich mishandled a ground ball at third off the bat of Campos.

Oscar Tovar brought the game home for the Ports with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Joe DeMers (1-0) picked up his first win as a Port with two shutout innings in relief of Berrios, while Liebelt (0-1) took the loss for Visalia, allowing three runs on two hits in 2/3 of an inning.

The Ports continue their 12-game homestand with the opener of a six game series against their North Division rival Modesto Nuts on Tuesday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at stocktonports.com.

