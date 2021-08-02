Nuts Lose Two Leads in an 8-4 Loss

Modesto, CA - A one-run lead in the seventh inning was erased in the eighth inning sending the Modesto Nuts to an 8-4 defeat against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at John Thurman Field on Sunday night - their third straight loss.

In the second inning, the Nuts (41-37) took their first lead of the game when James Parker doubled. He scored when Corey Rosier hit a line drive into center that was misplayed by Jake Vogel. Andy Thomas added the second run of the inning with an RBI double.

The Quakes (44-33) tied the game with three triples in the fifth inning and took the lead on a solo home run off the bat of Ismael Alcantara.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Nuts responded by tying the game when Spencer Packard smashed his first pro home run over the right field wall. Thomas added his second RBI to give the Nuts the lead when he singled home a run later in the inning.

In the eighth, the Quakes took the lead for good with two runs off Jorge Benitez (L, 1-1). Benitez walked the first man he faced before Sam McWilliams clubbed the go-ahead two-run homer.

Michael Martinez (W, 1-2) worked 1.2 innings without allowing run out of the Quakes bullpen.

The Nuts have Monday off before they open a six-game set with the Stockton Ports at 7:05 pm on Tuesday night.

