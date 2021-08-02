McWilliams Helps Quakes Win Again

Modesto, CA - For the third straight night, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes staged a late comeback, defeating the Modesto Nuts by a final of 8-4 on Sunday evening at John Thurman Field.

Sam McWilliams blasted a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Rancho poured on the insurance with three runs in the ninth inning, helping the Quakes to win four of six in Modesto and give them one of their best road trips in franchise history, winning ten of 12.

McWilliams finished a double shy of the cycle, but his two-run homer in the eighth off Jorge Benitez (1-1) was the most important hit of the night, as it gave the Quakes their second lead of the night at 5-4. Alex DeJesus gave Rancho some cushion in the ninth, as his two-run double capped a three-run inning to make it an 8-4 game.

Jose Hernandez brought it home with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Michael Martinez (1-2) pitched well in his return from injury, recording five outs in the clutch to earn his first win of the year.

Rancho got a big night out of Ismael Alcantara as well, as he had an RBI triple and a go-ahead homer in the seventh, his sixth to make it 3-2 at the time.

The Quakes (44-33) take a day off on Monday, before returning home to face Lake Elsinore on Tuesday. Right-hander Kyle Hurt is expected to make his debut for the Quakes, while the Storm will send Levi Thomas to the mound at 6:30pm.

