Luis Matos Joins List of Giants Honored for Weekly Performances
August 2, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - San Jose Giants News Release
San Jose, CA - San Jose Giants outfielder Luis Matos was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the Low-A West Player of the Week after his incredible week at the plate against the Inland Empire 66ers. Matos is the fourth San Jose Giants position player to be recognized as Player of the Week, joining teammates Casey Schmitt, Marco Luciano and Jairo Pomares.
Matos, a right-handed bat signed by the San Francisco Giants in 2018 from Valera, Venezuela, continued his great season from the middle of the Giants order. In six games, Matos was a sizzling 14-26 (.538 avg), leading the team to five victories over the visiting 66ers. His 14 hits included two doubles, one home run and eight runs batted in. Matos continues to lead the Giants and is now first in the Low-A West in hits (95), second in RBI (57) and third in batting average (.325).
The San Jose Giants embark on a 6-game road trip to Fresno this week, before returning home to Excite Ballpark starting on August 10 against the Modesto Nuts. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.
