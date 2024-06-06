Portland Thorns Opponents for 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Unveiled

June 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Following the official draw, the Portland Thorns FC Group Stage opponents for the upcoming 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup were revealed. The Thorns were drawn into Group B, along with fellow NWSL club, San Diego Wave, as well as, Club América of Mexico, Santa Fé FC from Panama and the Preliminary Round winner between Vancouver Whitecaps (Canada) and Alianza FC (El Salvador.)

The tournament itself will consist of four rounds, the Preliminary Round, the Group Stage, where each team will play two home matches and two road matches, the Semifinals and the Final which is set to be played in May of 2025.

The windows for the Group Stage are as follows:

Group Stage Week 1: August 20-22, 2024

Group Stage Week 2: September 3-5, 2024

Group Stage Week 3: September 17-19, 2024

Group Stage Week 4: October 1-3, 2024

Group Stage Week 5: October 15-17, 2024

The top two finishers in each of the groups during the Group Stage will advance to the Semifinals. Should Portland advance out of the Group Stage they will face one of five opponents from Group A, including Gotham FC, Tigres UANL (Mexico), CF Monterrey (Mexico), Alajuelense (Costa Rica) and Frazsiers Whip Women FC (Jamaica.)

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is the sole path through which Concacaf clubs can qualify for the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup. FIFA recently announced that the first edition will feature 16 clubs and be played between January and February 2026.

Schedule and locations for the Group Stage will be revealed at a further date.

