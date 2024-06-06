Orlando Pride Forward Barbra Banda Named May Player of the Month, Presented by EA SPORTS

NEW YORK -â¯The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda has been named the Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.â¯

Banda has exploded onto the scene in her first season in the NWSL, notching eight goals and two assists in seven matches played. The Copper Queen recorded three braces this past month, tying Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith for the league brace lead. Banda also tied an Orlando club record for braces in a single season set by teammate and fellow forward Marta in 2017.

The Zambian international has scored in five of her six starts this season and sits in second place on the golden boot standings via tiebreakers. Appearing in 515 minutes throughout the season, Banda has scored four of eight goals with her head.

Banda's performance has helped the Pride to an undefeated start in the 2024 campaign which includes the club's current eight-game win streak, setting a new league record. Through Week 10, Orlando sits atop the league's standings with 27 points in 11 matches.

The NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA SPORTS, is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

