Washington Spirit Midfielder Croix Bethune Named May's NWSL Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally

June 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune has been named the NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, for her performance during May competition, the league announced today. Bethune becomes the first player in NWSL history to win the award in back-to-back months.

Bethune has kept up her red-hot start to her first professional season, tacking on another goal and seven assists last month. An integral part of the Spirit's early success in 2024, Bethune helped the team to a 4-1-0 record in May with her standout play.

Selected with the third overall pick in this year's NWSL Draft, Bethune has started all 11 matches of the 2024 season thus far, playing 942 out of a possible 990 minutes and tallying four goals and eight assists to start the year. Still in the first half of her premiere campaign, Bethune has wasted no time in setting new league marks. In the Spirit's May 1 match against Chicago, Bethune tallied three assists, becoming the first rookie and just the fifth overall player in NWSL history to accomplish this feat in a single match. She also became the quickest player in league history to reach eight regular season assists, needing just 11 matches to do so.

During the recent FIFA window, Bethune earned a call-up to the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) as a training player. This was Bethune's first call-up to the senior team, having competed for various U.S. Youth National Teams prior to turning pro.

The NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally award is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

