Gotham FC Drawn to Group a for 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup

June 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - At the inaugural 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Official Draw on Thursday night, it was announced that NJ/NY Gotham FC will face Tigres Femenil, CF Monterrey Femenil, LD Alajuelense and Frazsiers Whip Football Limited in the Group Stage for the tournament.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup includes the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean and crowns the region's women's club champion. The competition is also the sole path through which clubs in Concacaf can qualify for the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which FIFA has committed to launching in the near future.

The tournament includes a Preliminary Round, followed by Group and Knockout Stage play. The Preliminary Round Play-in will be a single-leg match between two clubs, with the winner advancing to the Group Stage. The Group Stage consists of a total of four matches per club (two at home and two away) with the Knockout Stage featuring single-elimination to field the Semifinals.

The dates of the group stage are the following:

Group Stage Week 1: August 20-22, 2024

Group Stage Week 2: September 3-5, 2024

Group Stage Week 3: September 17-19, 2024

Group Stage Week 4: October 1-3, 2024

Group Stage Week 5: October 15-17, 2024

The Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Final, where the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup champion will be crowned, will be centralized in a venue to be announced. The final rounds will take place from May 22-25, 2025. More information on game times and locations will be forthcoming.

More information on the Concacaf W Champions Cup is available at Concacaf.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.