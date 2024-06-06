Washington Spirit Midfielder Croix Bethune Named May Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally

NEW YORK -â¯The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Washington Spirit midfielder Croix Bethune has been named Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, for the month of May by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.â¯

The No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NWSL Draft, presented by Ally, won back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors after recording seven assists and one goal in five games for the Spirit last month. Bethune has totaled four goals and eight assists to begin her NWSL career, leading all rookies in both categories and setting a new single-season record for assists by a first-year pro in the NWSL.

Building upon an impressive start to her professional career, the former USC Trojan and Georgia Bulldog also became the fifth player in NWSL history - and first since 2015 - to record 10 combined goals and assists in her first 10 career matches.

Appearing in 942 minutes of action this season, Bethune is the fifth player and first rookie in league history to record three assists in a regular-season game, achieving the feat in the Washington Spirit's 4-2 win over the Chicago Red Stars on May 1.

Ally, a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and a leading brand in women's sports, is also a primary sponsor of the NWSL and the official retail banking partner of the NWSLPA.

The NWSL Rookie of the Month, presented by Ally, is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

