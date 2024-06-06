San Diego Wave FC and Concacaf Announce Official Draw for 2024 W Champions Cup

June 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - Concacaf held the official draw for the 2024 Concacaf W Champions Cup this evening, that included group details for all participating clubs, including San Diego Wave FC. The Wave is one of three NWSL teams who will compete in the confederation's inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.

San Diego was drawn into Group B along with Club América Femenil, Santa Fé FC, Portland Thorns, and the winner of the Preliminary Round match between Allanza Women FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The tournament will begin later this summer in August, and will feature two Wave FC home games in San Diego as part of the group stage, along with two away games for the club. Additional information, including schedule and ticket information, will be released at a later date.

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is a new annual tournament that includes the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean and crowns the region's women's club champion. The tournament is also the sole path through which clubs in Concacaf can qualify for the new FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which FIFA has committed to launching in the near future. Wave FC earned its spot in the inaugural competition by winning the 2023 NWSL Shield. The other two NWSL teams are Gotham FC and Portland Thorns.

COMPETITION FORMAT

The 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup includes a Preliminary Round, followed by Group and Knockout Stage play. The Preliminary Round Play-in will be a single-leg match between two clubs, with the winner advancing to the Group Stage.

The Group Stage will feature 10 clubs divided into two groups of five clubs each. Each club will play every club in its group once, for a total of four matches per club (two at home and two away). At the conclusion of Group Stage play, the group winners and runners-up (four clubs) will progress to the competition's final four.

The Semifinals, Third Place Match, and Final, where the first-ever Concacaf W Champions Cup champion will be crowned, will be centralized in a venue to be announced.

COMPETITION DATES

Preliminary Round: August 13-15, 2024

Group Stage Week 1: August 20-22, 2024

Group Stage Week 2: September 3-5, 2024

Group Stage Week 3: September 17-19, 2024

Group Stage Week 4: October 1-3, 2024

Group Stage Week 5: October 15-17, 2024

Final Round (Semifinals, 3rd Place match, and Final): May 22-25, 2025

