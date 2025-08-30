Portland Thorns FC vs. Utah Royals FC - Game Highlights 08/29/2025 Nationwidefull
Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC YouTube Video
Despite a late Portland goal from Julie Dufour, Utah grabs their first 3 road game points of the season thanks to goals from Paige Monaghan and KK Ream and a strong performance from Mandy McGlynn in goal!
Watch every goal, every save live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Prime Video, ION, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, CBS and NWSL+ this season!
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Portland Thorns Fall, 0-2, to Utah Royals - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout Against Seattle Reign FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Royals Claim Second Win of 2025 as 16-Year-Old KK Ream Nets Game-Winner - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Fall, 0-2, to Utah Royals
- Portland Thorns Acquire English Youth International Laila Harbert on Loan from Arsenal Through 2025 Season
- Portland Thorns Fall, 2-0, to Kansas City Current
- Portland Thorns Set Sights on League Leaders KC Current in Must-See Global Game Night, Presented by Alaska Airlines
- Portland Thorns Midfielder Naomi Powell Signs Contract Extension