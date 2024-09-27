Portland Thorns FC Legend Christine Sinclair Announces Retirement

September 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC legend Christine Sinclair has announced her retirement from professional football. The Club will celebrate and honor its all-time leading goal scorer at her final regular season game on Saturday, November 1 against Angel City. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

Sinclair closes out her storied career following 25 years of professional football, spanning two countries, various leagues and six organizations. The Thorns' captain has lifted eight major championship trophies including the 2002 and 2005 NCAA National Championship with the University of Portland, 2006 USL W-League Championship with Vancouver Whitecaps, 2010 and 2011 WPS Championship with FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash, respectively, the 2020 Summer Olympics Gold medal with Canada, and three NWSL Championships in 2013, 2017 and 2022 with the Portland Thorns.

As one of the first members of the Portland Thorns and the only player to be with the team throughout the entirety of its 12-year history, Sinclair holds a multitude of Club records, including games played (195) and games started (176). Most notably, Sinclair holds the record for most regular-season goals scored by a Thorns player, having netted 64 goals, the third most in league history.

Across all competitions, Sinclair has netted 79 goals, including three throughout 13 playoffs appearances. In the 2013 final, Sinclair scored in the second minute of stoppage time to secure the first-ever NWSL Championship for the Thorns with the 2-0 victory over Western New York Flash.

Throughout her Thorns career Sinclair has played a pivotal role in lifting each of Portland's six trophies. In addition to the 2013 NWSL Championship, Sinclair helped earn the 2017 NWSL Championship and the 2022 NWSL Championship, as well as the 2016 and 2021 NWSL Shields. Finally, she has helped the Club win the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup and the 2020 Fall Series.

Sinclair finishes her career as one of three players in the history of the National Women's Soccer League to play all 12 seasons with the same club. She is the second oldest to appear in a match and is one of only two players to score in every NWSL competition (regular season, playoffs, Challenge Cup, 2020 Fall Series, Summer Cup.)

Sinclair's history with the city of Portland began in 2001 when she signed with the University of Portland. While with the Pilots Sinclair scored 110 goals in 94 appearances, winning two National Championships in 2002 and 2005, while also earning collegiate soccer's highest honor, the MAC Hermann Trophy, twice.

Before becoming a member of the Thorns Sinclair spent time in the WPS with FC Gold Pride and Western New York Flash where she scored a combined 26 goals, winning back-to-back WPS Championship titles and splitting the 2011 WPS Golden Boot with Brazilian international Marta.

Sinclair retired from international soccer in December of last year. In January of 2020 Sinclair scored her 185th goal with Canada, overtaking Abby Wambach for the most international goals, male, or female. In total, Sinclair has netted 190 international goals. She finished her Canada Women's National Team career, spanning 23 years, as her nation's leader in games played (331) and goals scored (190). Sinclair played in six FIFA Women's World Cups and four Summer Olympic Games, winning the Gold Medal in 2021 and the Bronze Medal in 2012 and 2016.

The Thorns will honor Sinclair and her career during her final regular season match on Friday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. PT when Portland hosts Angel City in the final regular season match of the year. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

