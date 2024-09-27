Gotham FC and Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger Agree to New Contract

September 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced that the club has extended the contract of 2024 Olympic bronze medalist and Germany's 2024 Women's Footballer of the Year Ann-Katrin Berger through 2026.

"I have really enjoyed my time here and I am very excited for the future with this club," said Berger. "This environment is truly special and I am excited to continue to compete and be the best I can be."

The goalkeeper joined Gotham FC in April, and has since recorded a 82.6% save percentage and seven clean sheets in 1,530 minutes this regular season. In last week's game, Berger extended her club record with her 12th win of the season.

"Ann has been beyond exceptional since she joined us this season and has consistently proven to be one of the best keepers in the league," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "We are very excited to have Ann with us for the long-term and look forward to her first playoff experience with us."

This summer, Berger earned her first Olympic call up with Germany, and led her team to winning bronze in Paris. In the quarter-finals of the tournament, she saved two penalty kicks and scored the winning penalty against Canada. Then, in the bronze medal match, she made another crucial save on a penalty in stoppage time against Spain to secure bronze for her team.

Gotham FC will travel to Kansas City on Saturday, Sept. 28 to face the Current at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can tune into the game on CBS and Paramount+.

