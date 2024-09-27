Utah Royals FC Look to Avenge Loss against Racing Louisville at Home

September 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (4-14-3, 15 pts) host Racing Louisville FC (6-8-7, 25 pts) on Saturday, September 28th at 5:00 p.m. MT.

The Royals enter this match coming off a third straight loss, all of which have been decided by a one goal margin. Gotham FC got on the board in the third minute of play, a hole that Utah Royals FC was not able to climb out of, despite finishing the match with an identical xG to Gotham (0.7xG). Paige Monaghan hit a personal as well as league wide achievement against Gotham, becoming the 100th player in league history to record 100 appearances.

The Royals' last win came in a 3-1 against Houston Dash on August 31 when Ana Tejada and Claudia Zornoza both scored their first NWSL goals but will seek to end the losing streak against Racing Louisville. In the first ever meeting between the two sides back on April 20, an injury-plagued Royals squad fell on the road 5-1. Now with new players and a new coach, the Royals will be eager to avenge the big loss earlier in the year.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with David James & Carla Haslam :: Utah Royals FC vs. Racing Louisville FC | America First Field | 4:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

WATCH LIVE on NWSL+ with Kacey White and Mike Watts :: Utah Royals FC vs Racing Louisville FC | America First Field | 5:00 p.m. MT

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 4:30 p.m. MT

Racing Louisville FC comes into this match sitting in the final playoff spot, with two straight 2-1 victories over Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage and looking for a third as the playoff picture comes into focus in the closing weeks of the season. Head Coach Bev Yanez will look to find the right mix within her squad after adding a few new faces during the last transfer window; most notably forwards Bethany Balcer and Janine Beckie.

After Saturday's match, the Royals will hit the road for Portland to take on the Thorns on October 5. The squad returns home on October 13 to host Seattle Reign FC. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.