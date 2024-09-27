Match Guide: Orlando Pride vs. Houston Dash: Presented by Walt Disney World
September 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Orlando Pride will host the Houston Dash for its 2024 NWSL regular season match - presented by Walt Disney World - on Saturday, Sept. 28, from Inter&Co Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Scroll below to learn more about all the special activities taking place on Saturday night.
vs. Houston Dash
Saturday, Sept. 28th, 7:30 PM
What's New at Inter&CO Stadium
With new technology upgrades such as 200+ new TVs and enhanced Wifi, updated security processes and lockers at more gates, new Orlando Made food & beverage offerings, and more, the team isn't the only thing that was enhanced this off season.
Pre-Match Activities
Opening at 5:30 p.m. ET, Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix located just outside Gate B will feature face painters, photo booth, and games, as well as food trucks, drinks, music, merchandise for sale, giveaways from our partners and an upgraded Publix fan experience.
Grab your pre-match drinks at the new Heineken Star Bar, located in Mane Street Plaza.
Student Pass
Local college students with a valid .edu email address are eligible discounted tickets starting at only $10 to select Orlando Pride matches!
Gate Giveaway
Together We Are Magia scarves, presented by Walt Disney World, will be given away as fans enter Inter&Co Stadium, while supplies last.
Merch of the Match
The Merch of the Match is the Las Pride t-shirt.
Patch of the Match
The Patch of the Match is the Las Pride CITYiD patch.
Match Day Poster
The Match Day Poster is designed by Dominik Pearce and will be available at retail locations inside Inter&Co Stadium and on ShopOrlandoPride.com.
Match Day Timeline
3:00 PM - Mane Street Tailgate Parking Opens
5:30 PM - Ticket Office powered by Ticketmaster, located at Gate A, Opens
5:30 PM - Mane Street Plaza presented by Publix Opens
6:30 PM - Gates Open
6:50 PM - Starting XI Reveal presented by Orlando Health
7:23 PM - Player Procession
7:25 PM - National Anthem
7:30 PM - Kickoff
