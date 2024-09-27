Kansas City Current Wrap up Two-Match Homestand against NJ/NY Gotham FC

September 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (12-3-6, 42pts., 4th place) play its penultimate regular season home match of the 2024 regular season Saturday, as the Current face NJ/NY Gotham FC (13-4-4, 43pts., 3rd place) at CPKC Stadium. Saturday's contest is Family Day, presented by United Way of Greater Kansas City, where the Current will be celebrating CommUNITY Fest - one of the largest community-wide volunteer initiatives in the Kansas City area. Saturday's contest kicks off at 12 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on CBS with Jacqui Oatley and Lori Lindsey on the call. Fans in Kansas City can tune in to Dave Borchardt and Jillian Carroll Letrinko call the action on 90.9 The Bridge or listen along on the KC Current App in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Kansas City clinched a spot in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel, last weekend with a commanding 3-0 victory against the Washington Spirit. Last Friday's victory secured the second postseason appearance in the club's four-year history. Forward Nichelle Prince opened the scoring with her first-ever goal for the Current in the fourth minute, becoming the 18th different goal scorer for Kansas City in NWSL regular season play. Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta doubled the Current's advantage in the 31st minute with a superb long-range strike, then forward Temwa Chawinga rounded out the scoring in the 69th minute.

Chawinga enters Saturday's contest with 16 NWSL regular season goals, meaning she is just two goals behind the NWSL single season scoring record. As a team, the Current upped its goal total to 46 in 2024 the fifth-highest total in NWSL history. Friday's victory also continued the club's impressive run of form at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City has now won eight consecutive home matches in all competitions, including six shutout victories.

For the third consecutive match, the Current are facing a squad that has already secured a postseason appearance. Gotham FC clinched a postseason spot last weekend with a 1-0 victory against the Utah Royals. Midfielder Yazmeen Ryan provided the lone goal of the contest in the third minute. Kansas City and Gotham FC are joined by Washington and Orlando as the four NWSL clubs that have already secured a postseason appearance.

Both sides shared a point in the first regular season matchup between the Current and Gotham FC, a 1-1 draw April 14 at Red Bull Arena. Chawinga opened the scoring for the Current in the 17th minute before Gotham FC forward Esther González equalized in the 51st minute. Saturday's match is the final regular season meeting between the sides, but the Current and Gotham FC will meet in the finals of the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup in San Antonio Oct. 25.

Prior to Saturday's contest, LaBonta will be recognized for making 150 career NWSL regular season appearances. LaBonta hit the mark Sept. 7 against Utah.

TOP FOUR ON THE MIND

Kansas City's postseason path can become a bit clearer Saturday, as the Current have an opportunity to secure a home playoff match at CPKC Stadium based on results this weekend.

The Current can clinch a top four finish on the final NWSL table IF the club beats Gotham FC Saturday AND the Chicago Red Stars beat the North Carolina Courage Sunday. A home playoff would mark not only the first NWSL postseason match held at CPKC Stadium, but also the Current's first home playoff match in franchise history.

Kansas City remains alive for the NWSL Shield, which CANNOT be clinched this weekend. Orlando, Washington, Gotham FC and Kansas City are all still in contention for the prestigious honor.

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs begin Saturday, Nov. 9 with the eight-team quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinals the following weekend. CPKC Stadium will host the 2024 NWSL Championship, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 23.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City Current goalkeeper Almuth Schult -- Goalkeeper Almuth Schult picked up her third consecutive clean sheet last Friday against Washington. Schult's stellar shot-stopping has been on display during the Current's ongoing three-match shutout streak, notching 14 total saves over Kansas City's last three contests. The German international has featured in all four of the Current's September matches and made her club debut Sept. 1 against the North Carolina Courage. Schult boasts a save percentage of 90% entering Saturday's contest.

NJ/NY Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger -- Saturday's contest will be a showdown between elite German netminders, as Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger will be Schult's opposite Saturday. Berger signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC in late April and has made 17 appearances for the club in her debut season. Berger has 57 total saves and an 82.4% save percentage and has been an integral part of a Gotham FC defense that has given up the second-fewest goals of any NWSL team. She also led Germany to a Bronze Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WELCOME BACK, CLAIRE

Midfielder Claire Hutton is back in Kansas City following an impressive run with the United States U-20 Women's Youth National Team at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia. Hutton helped the team earn a Bronze Medal, which marked the United States' best finish in the past five World Cups. Hutton played 89 minutes in the United States' 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the Bronze Medal match Sept. 22.

Hutton started each of the first four matches for the Stars and Stripes in midfield. After the United States lost its opening group stage match to Spain, the squad ripped off three consecutive victories to make the quarterfinal round. Hutton was unavailable for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds due to being in the concussion protocol, but the U.S. put together a thrilling comeback to outlast Germany in penalty kicks in the quarterfinal round before falling to Korea DPR 1-0 in the semifinal round.

Hutton last appeared for the Current Aug. 25 against the Washington Spirit. The Bethlehem, New York native has excelled in her first professional season, becoming a crucial part of Kansas City's midfield. Hutton has made 16 starts and played over 1,400 minutes in the NWSL regular season and scored her first professional goal in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Aug. 1 against Tigres UANL.

CURRENT FEST

The Kansas City Current are inviting fans to Current Fest, a new matchday experience held on CPKC Stadium Grounds, on Saturday. The first-of-its-kind event will be held prior to and throughout the entirety of the Current's match against Gotham FC Saturday.

Current Fest will be held outside CPKC Stadium at two locations. The Gold Lot and the North Side Viewing Area will both have big screen televisions for fans to catch the match while experiencing the amenities of this first-of-its-kind matchday experience.

Gates to Current Fest will open two hours before kickoff at 10 a.m. CT, and the event will end a half-hour following the final whistle. Tickets are $5 for all attendees, and children under 10 years old will be able to attend for free. Tickets can be purchased here.

Current Fest tickets will not grant access inside CPKC Stadium, only to the watch party held on CPKC Stadium Grounds. More information about Current Fest can be found here.

FAMILY DAY

Saturday's contest is Family Day, presented by United Way of Greater Kansas City. United Way will be capping off celebrations for its annual CommUNITY Fest prior to Saturday's game against Gotham FC. United Way is inviting fans to the CPKC Plaza pregame to learn more about their nonprofit partners, take action to support the Kansas City community and more.

The Current and United Way are proud to honor and show appreciation for all the participants that have given their time and talent to make the Kansas City community a better place.

HONORING AD

The Current will be honoring goalkeeper AD Franch's commitment to community service during Saturday's match. Franch is the club's nominee for the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, which honors individuals who have made a significant impact on their community. Franch is one of 14 club-nominated players vying for the award, which honors individuals who have made a significant impact on their community. At the end of the season, one winner will receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice.

Franch is partnering with WeCode KC, a community partner of the Current since the 2023 season. WeCode KC focuses on creating a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem, increasing access to technology education and industry recognized credentials for students living in the urban core.

Saturday's contest against Gotham FC is Franch's Appreciation Match, where she will receive a $5,000 donation from the NWSL and Nationwide that will go towards bolstering WeCode KC's efforts. Holiday, a United States Women's National Team legend and renowned philanthropist, will be at CPKC Stadium Saturday to present Franch with her check.

Franch's Appreciation Match leads perfectly into October, where a fan vote will be conducted which will allow NWSL fans to vote for their nominee of choice. The nominee with the most fan votes at the end of October will receive $5,000 to donate to a charitable organization of their choice, as well as an additional $5,000 awarded to the nominee's community partner. The fan vote can be accessed through the NWSL's microsite for all 14 nominees. Fans will be able to vote once per day once voting goes live Oct. 1.

At the end of the season, one nominee selected by a voting panel will be named the winner of the 2024 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, and receive $30,000 to designate to a charitable organization of their choice. The winner of the award will be announced the week of the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel.

