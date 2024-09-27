Houston Dash Face Top-Ranked Orlando Pride on Saturday Evening

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will take on the top-ranked Orlando Pride on Saturday, September 28 in Central Florida. The match will air live on ION and fans can follow the action starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Houston is looking to build momentum following last week's 1-0 victory over Seattle Reign FC at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash took the lead in the 50th minute of the match thanks to a spectacular goal scored by forward Yuki Nagasato. The Japanese international volleyed the ball into the back of the net from the top of the 18-yard box. Nagasato's first goal of the regular season was named the NWSL Goal of the Week on Wednesday evening.

With the victory, Houston is only five points outside of the playoff line with five games remaining. Saturday's match is the first of two consecutive matches against teams in a playoff position.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell is two saves shy of making 100 regular season saves, a career best. The reigning NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year also leads the league in saves by a margin of 25 saves heading into the weekend's fixtures. The Kennesaw, Georgia native is seven saves away from reaching 600 in all competitions for the Dash.

Orlando and Houston met earlier this season in the Space City and the Dash held the Pride offense, which leads the league in scoring, to one goal. Orlando's Barbra Banda, who is in second place for the NWSL Golden Boot, did not score in the match and was defended by Houston's newest defender Tarciane. The Brazilian international won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Paris earlier this summer. Tarciane will not travel with the team this weekend due to a shoulder injury and is projected to return for the final stretch of the regular season.

The Pride enter Saturday's game at the top of the league standings with a 15-0-6 (WLD) record. The Orlando-based team is unbeaten this season and narrowly escaped with a 1-0 win over Bay FC last Friday following a goal by Banda in the 84th minute.

Houston leads the all-time series record with a 11-8-2 (WLD) record since the Pride joined the league as an expansion team in 2016.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on October 4 to host the Chicago Red Stars. Tickets for that match are available.

