Portland Thorns FC Launch New, Independent Website Thorns.com

July 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC announced the launch of its new website, Thorns.com, today. The revamped Thorns.com serves as the first independent, stand-alone website in club history.

The new domain, Thorns.com will serve as a one-stop shop for all the latest and greatest on the Portland Thorns, players, staff and community initiatives, as well as the primary location for fans to purchase tickets.

"We are excited to launch Thorns.com and provide our supporters and community a place to be continually engaged with our club," said Alexis Lee, President of Business Operations. "Our goal is to utilize this site to continue to provide great storylines and highlight our vibrant, unique and diverse Portland and soccer community."

The updated website comes on the heels of new ownership, as the Bhathal family took charge of the Portland Thorns in January of this year, with Lisa Bhathal Merage serving as the Club's governor and Alex Bhathal as the alternate governor. The new website is the latest in a series of changes to the business side of the club under the leadership of President of Business Operation Alexis Lee, who joined the Thorns in March of this year.

The site itself was designed by Brian Matzat, founder of local Portland, Ore., digital creative collective, BSTudio.

The Portland Thorns are set to continue National Women's Soccer League play on Friday, July 5 against San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT, broadcast live on Amazon Prime. The match will serve as a send-off for the two club's Olympians as part of Portland to Paris Presented by Alaska Airlines. Tickets are available at www.thorns.com.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.