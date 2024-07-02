Courage to Celebrate Olympians, Welcome USA Swimming Sunday

July 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage will celebrate an Olympic sendoff this Sunday, July 7, during their home match against Racing Louisville. The match will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and tickets are available here.

USA Swimming, which is training in Cary this week, will be on hand during the match, and all Olympians from both the Courage and Louisville will be honored on the field following the final whistle.

There will be several members of the USA Swimming's Olympic team at the stadium Sunday. Olympic Gold Medalists and 2024 qualifiers Ryan Held and Chase Kalisz, North Carolina State University head swimming coach and USA Swimming assistant coach Braden Holloway, World Championships medalist and 2024 Olympic qualifier Katharine Berkoff, and para-athlete Hannah Aspden will partake in a pregame panel for hundreds of local swimmers. They, and several other Olympians, will be in attendance and be recognized on the field at halftime.

"As the Olympic Games draw near, the excitement within our community is palpable. This global event brings the world together to celebrate athletic excellence and unites us in local pride and enthusiasm. Giving our team a proper sendoff is a testament to our support and belief in their abilities, serving as a powerful reminder that they carry the hopes and dreams of their hometowns with them. It's a moment of collective spirit and encouragement, symbolizing the strength and unity of our community," Holloway said.

Kids aged 12 and under get free admission to this match, and all home fixtures through Labor Day Weekend, as announced by the club Monday. Swimming events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are set to begin on Saturday, July 27, at Paris La Defense Arena.

