Chicago Red Stars Defender, Natalia Kuikka, Called up to Finland Women's National Team

July 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Red Stars defender, Natalia Kuikka, has been named to the Finnish Women's National Team roster ahead of their upcoming matches against Norway and Italy.

Kuikka will represent Finland in final group stage qualifying matches for the 2025 Women's European Championship as the team takes on Norway July 12 and Italy July 16. Most recently, Kuikka started in both of Finland's qualifying matches against the Netherlands May 31 and June 4. The four-time Finland National Player of the Year played a full 90 minutes in both the 1-0 loss May 31 and the 1-1 draw June 4.

For the Red Stars this season, Kuikka has started in all 15 regular-season matches, accumulating 1,305 minutes. Kuikka currently leads the National Women's Soccer League with 99 clearances and her team-high 18 blocks rank her second in the league. Additionally, Kuikka's 80.47 percent passing accuracy is the highest among Red Stars appearing in eight or more matches in 2024.

Following the end of the international window July 16, Kuikka will rejoin Chicago ahead of the team opening group stage play in the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. The Red Stars will first host fellow NWSL club, Gotham FC, July 20 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, before hosting Liga MX Femenil side, Chivas de Guadalajara July 26. Tickets to all Red Stars home matches, including Chicago's Kids Day match against the Houston Dash July 6 at 12:00 p.m. CT, can be purchased at chicagoredstars.com/tickets.

