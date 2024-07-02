Courage Forward Kerolin Nicoli Named to Brazilian Olympic Roster

July 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli has been selected to the 18-player Brazilian Women's National Team Olympic roster, as announced by the federation on Tuesday. Kerolin is the reigning NWSL MVP but is yet to play in 2024 as she recovers from a torn ACL suffered last October.

Kerolin finished 2023 as Golden Boot runner-up with 10 goals and three assists in the regular season while creating 35 chances and winning 115 duels en route to MVP honors. She appeared in and started 19 matches, logging 1,621 minutes. She also scored what would be the match-winner in the UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Final in September to lead the Courage to a second straight Cup Championship.

She tore her ACL in the regular season finale on October 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C., and has been working towards her return to the field. With her selection, she is poised to return to play on the world stage.

This will be the first Olympic honor for Kerolin and her second major tournament after playing for Brazil in the 2023 Women's World Cup. She becomes the fourth member of the Courage named to an Olympic roster this summer along with Sydney Collins (Canada), Casey Murphy (USA), and Cortnee Vine (Australia).

