Kansas City Current's Lauren Joins Brazil for 2024 Paris Olympics

July 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current defender Lauren will be traveling with her home country to France for her first Olympic experience. The Brazilian National Team named the second-year defender as one of four alternates for the 2024 Paris Olympic Tournament.

Lauren will be attending her first Olympics tournament with Brazil. She will travel to Paris and train with the team for the duration of the tournament and be available should she be needed. She made her debut with Brazil in 2021 and has 21 appearances for her country.

Brazil will open the tournament in Group C, along with Spain, Japan and Nigeria, with Nigeria being the team's opening opponent July 25 in Bordeaux. Brazil will then travel to Nantes, France to face off against Japan July 28 before closing out group play against Spain July 31 back in Bordeaux.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.