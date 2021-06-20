Portland Drops Series Finale in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - Despite scoring in the top of the first inning, the Portland Sea Dogs fell 7-2 in the series finale against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Binghamton improves to 12-28 while Portland falls to 24-17 and remains in second place in the Northeast Division behind the Somerset Patriots.

Luc Rennie (1-3, 6.97 ERA) was awarded the win for the Rumble Ponies tossing 6.0 innings allowing one run on six hits. Andrew Politi (1-6, 7.25 ERA) was given the loss pitching 2.1 innings allowing five runs on four hits while walking a career-high five batters and striking out four.

With two-outs in the top of the first inning, Triston Casas lined a double to left field. Devlin Granberg then drove him home with an RBI double to left field and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 1-0.

Carlos Cortes hit a lead-off home run off the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning and the game was tied, 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Hayden Senger drew a lead-off walk then moved to second when Wagner LaGrange was also issued a walk by Andrew Politi. Will Toffey singled and loaded the bases. Yoel Romero then hit a ground rule double to left centerfield and allowed two runs to score. Romero advanced to third on two-more walks and scored on a sacrifice fly by Manny Rodriguez and the Rumble Ponies led, 5-1.

Mark Vientos then belted his seventh home run of the season with two-outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending Binghamton's lead 6-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Hayden Senger hit his second home run of the season extending Binghamton's lead, 7-1.

With one out in the top of the ninth inning, Ronaldo Hernandez smashed his sixth home run of the season to left field and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 7-2.

