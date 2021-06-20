Ponies End Skid with Father's Day Win over Portland

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-28) snapped their six-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (24-17) in the series finale on Father's Day at Mirabito Stadium.

Carlos Cortes, Mark Vientos, and Hayden Senger homered and Yoel Romero had a two-run double as part of a four-run third. Luc Rennie (1-3) earned the first Double-A win of his career allowing one run over six innings. It was Rennie's longest outing of the season. Cortes and Vientos each have seven homers on the year to lead the team.

In the third against Portland starter Andrew Politi (1-6), Senger and Wagner Lagrange walked followed by a single from Will Toffey. That set up Romero's grounds-rule double over the left-field wall that brought home Senger and Lagrange. Then with Dan Rizzie at the plate, reliever Zack Kelly threw a wild pitch scoring Toffey from third. Manny Rodriguez followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the Ponies lead to 5-1.

Right-handed pitchers Tom Hackimer and Connor Grey both made their debuts as members of the Mets organization. Hackimer pitched a scoreless seventh and Grey closed the game out allowing one run over two innings with four strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies are off Monday before they begin a 12-game road trip starting Tuesday night against the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

POSTGAME NOTES: Wagner Lagrange was on base four times...Romero finished 2-4 with 2 RBI and a run scored...Senger's HR was his second of the season.

