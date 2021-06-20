Fisher Cats Homer Their Way to Victory over Yard Goats

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats blasted four home runs to beat the Hartford Yard Goats by the score of 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. Gabriel Moreno, Otto Lopez, Jordan Groshans, and Vinny Capra all went deep as New Hampshire won for the third straight game and managed a split in the six-game series. Willie Abreu had two doubles, including a three-run double, which made it a 4-3 game in the fourth inning. Todd Czinege cranked his third homer for the Yard Goats. Infielder Sean Bouchard extended his hit-streak to seven straight games with a pair of hits and an RBI.

It was the final game of a two-city 12-game road trip, and the Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford on Tuesday night and will host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (SF Giants).

The Fisher Cats scored twice in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead off Hartford starter Garrett Schilling. Moreno began the inning with a leadoff double and scored on an RBI single by Chavez Young. LJ Talley sacrifice fly scored Young to give New Hampshire a two-run lead. The Fisher Cats made it 4-0 in the third inning on Moreno's two-run homer.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the fourth inning to make it a one-run game. Fisher Cats starter Simeon Woods Richardson retired the first nine batters with three strikeouts before Jameson Hannah led off the fourth with a bunt single. Sean Bouchard followed with an infield hit, extending his hit-streak to seven straight games. The righty struck out the next two batters before Coco Montes walked to load the bases. Willie Abreu followed with a rocket double off the left field fence scoring all three baserunners and making it a 4-3 game.

The Fisher Cats would hit three more home runs in the fifth and seventh innings enroute to an 8-5 win.

The Yard Goats return home and open up a 12-game homestand at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday night (7:05 PM) against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Tickets are available by visiting the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

